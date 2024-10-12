Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 583.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $129.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average of $128.05. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

