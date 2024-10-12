StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,994,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,635,000 after purchasing an additional 627,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 850,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 510,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 991.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after buying an additional 264,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,115,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after buying an additional 225,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the second quarter valued at $5,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $51.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on StepStone Group from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on StepStone Group from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $59.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. StepStone Group LP has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.28.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.32%.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

