Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stem Call Options (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.
Stem Price Performance
Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2,416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Stem by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
