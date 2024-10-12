Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Stem Call Options (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,423 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 201% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on STEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.00 to $0.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STEM

Stem Price Performance

Shares of Stem stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Stem has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 2,416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Stem by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Stem by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.