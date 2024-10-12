StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HAYN stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.33). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $153.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel W. Maudlin sold 6,744 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $402,347.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,922.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYN. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Haynes International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 179,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Haynes International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $7,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Haynes International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

