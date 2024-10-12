StockNews.com Downgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Hold

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

ITW stock opened at $260.59 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

