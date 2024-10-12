StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) to Sell

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Up 3.2 %

LNC opened at $32.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

