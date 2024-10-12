StockNews.com Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Hold

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OneMain from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE:OMF opened at $46.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. OneMain has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,947 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,047,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,275 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in OneMain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in OneMain by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

