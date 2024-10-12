StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance
Shares of AMS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
