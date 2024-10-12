StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $3.18 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, research analysts expect that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

