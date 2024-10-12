StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $145.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.22. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

