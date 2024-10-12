StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 45.8 %

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,754 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100,470 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 442.5% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

