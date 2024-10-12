StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of RVP opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 9.51. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.06.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter.
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
