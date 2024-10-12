StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $32.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $65.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $57.80.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,126,282.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sirius XM news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $20,483,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,884,722.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 144,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $4,573,246.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,126,282.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth about $2,036,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,205.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 417,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,111,000 after acquiring an additional 363,551 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.