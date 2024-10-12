StockNews.com Lowers Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) to Hold

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Blue Bird stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $145,071.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,541.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ted Scartz sold 2,985 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $145,071.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,541.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 83,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,240 shares of company stock worth $2,725,146 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth about $7,279,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 35.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 2,177.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

