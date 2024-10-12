StockNews.com Lowers Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Buy

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

WES has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WES

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.87.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $905.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.94 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.