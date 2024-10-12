StockNews.com Upgrades Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Hold

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,559,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anita J. Rival bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $300,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,898,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,559,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 146,000 shares of company stock worth $2,159,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 53,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 3.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 37,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

