StockNews.com Upgrades Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) to “Hold”

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Hilltop from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Hilltop from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.10%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilltop will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 17,157 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $566,009.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,978,857.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,239,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,486,000 after buying an additional 105,716 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 9.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hilltop by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Hilltop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

