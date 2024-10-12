Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.41 and traded as low as $17.32. Subsea 7 shares last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 2,501 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Subsea 7 S.A. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Stories

