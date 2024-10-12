Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $123.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $129.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.40. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $17,776,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

