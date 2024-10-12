Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Critical Review

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.4% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Colony Bankcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colony Bankcorp and Surrey Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colony Bankcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Surrey Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colony Bankcorp $160.55 million 1.68 $21.75 million $1.26 12.17 Surrey Bancorp $16.20 million 4.23 $5.10 million $1.52 10.99

Colony Bankcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp. Surrey Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colony Bankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Colony Bankcorp has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Colony Bankcorp and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colony Bankcorp 13.03% 9.09% 0.76% Surrey Bancorp 37.97% N/A N/A

Dividends

Colony Bankcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Colony Bankcorp pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Surrey Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Colony Bankcorp beats Surrey Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colony Bankcorp



Colony Bankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers internet banking services, electronic bill payment services, safe deposit box rentals, telephone banking, credit and debit card services, and remote depository products, as well as access to a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

About Surrey Bancorp



Surrey BanCorp engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiaries, Surrey Bank & Trust . It offers checking accounts, savings, deposit services, mortgages, real estate loans, commercial credit products, business checking, and electronic banking. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

