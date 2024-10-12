T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $216.36.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $136.85 and a 12-month high of $215.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average is $180.71.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,450,000 after acquiring an additional 204,254 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

