Tajinder S. Vohra Sells 2,154 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Stock

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Revvity Stock Up 1.1 %

RVTY opened at $121.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

