Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TGLS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.97. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.86.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $219.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at $245,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.