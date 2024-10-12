Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.65 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 267.36 ($3.50). Temple Bar shares last traded at GBX 267 ($3.49), with a volume of 557,633 shares trading hands.

Temple Bar Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £765.01 million, a P/E ratio of 920.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 266.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 263.45.

Temple Bar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Temple Bar’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Temple Bar’s dividend payout ratio is 3,448.28%.

Temple Bar Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

