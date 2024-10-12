TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 192.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,061 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TeraWulf worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Canada raised TeraWulf from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

