The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) PT Raised to $54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BWIN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The Baldwin Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Baldwin Insurance Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $6,325,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,226 shares in the company, valued at $7,768,810.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James Morgan Roche sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $6,325,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,810.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford Hale sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $414,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,071,455.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,616 shares of company stock worth $21,947,676 over the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

