The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stake Lifted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,942,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,010,000 after acquiring an additional 84,689 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,698,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,380,000 after buying an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,183,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after buying an additional 51,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 171.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,634,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after buying an additional 1,663,542 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hain Celestial Group

In related news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $753.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.