The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lowered by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after purchasing an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth approximately $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,403,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $116.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.79. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

