The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,086,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after buying an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,688,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,943,000 after buying an additional 1,094,789 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,892,000 after buying an additional 711,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE LNC opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $36.46.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

