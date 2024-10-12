The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 1.11. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -361.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

