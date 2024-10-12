The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Toro were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 522.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Toro Trading Up 1.6 %

Toro stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

