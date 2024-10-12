The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$86.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a C$82.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TSE TD opened at C$78.48 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$87.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.2112811 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

