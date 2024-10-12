The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Position Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 483.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $20.65.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $17,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,943,466 shares in the company, valued at $256,728,745.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEN

About Wendy’s

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.