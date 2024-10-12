TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD Price Performance

Shares of TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TherapeuticsMD

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD stock. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TXMD Free Report ) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,282 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 5.52% of TherapeuticsMD worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.