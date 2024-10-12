TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Price Performance
Shares of TXMD opened at $1.58 on Thursday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
