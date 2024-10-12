Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday after Roth Mkm lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.75. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tilray traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.58. 7,840,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 25,248,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.13.
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.
Read More
