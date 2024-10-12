Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $1,154,067.36 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 39,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $1,154,067.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,795,301 shares in the company, valued at $52,099,635.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Toast alerts:

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 5,511 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $153,040.47.

On Monday, September 30th, Stephen Fredette sold 812 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $22,963.36.

On Friday, September 27th, Stephen Fredette sold 181,304 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $5,178,042.24.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 8,057 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $225,757.14.

On Friday, September 20th, Stephen Fredette sold 144,238 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,943,466.92.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Stephen Fredette sold 800 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 101,574 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $2,613,499.02.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Stephen Fredette sold 211,686 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $4,989,439.02.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $28.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.76. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $29.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth about $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.