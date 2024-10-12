Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.1 %

TNXP opened at $0.15 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.11% and a negative return on equity of 158.27%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Featured Articles

