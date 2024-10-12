TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTE. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TTE opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TotalEnergies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

