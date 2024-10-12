TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

TPG Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $60.54 on Thursday. TPG has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $190,342.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,300.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

