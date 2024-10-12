Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Performance

Shares of TCI stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $43.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.