Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RIG has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.79. Transocean has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $7.96.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at $468,476,695.62. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika acquired 1,500,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,574,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,476,695.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 633,074 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

