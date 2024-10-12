Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Tredegar worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tredegar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 8,309.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 20,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Price Performance

Shares of TG opened at $7.20 on Friday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $248.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

