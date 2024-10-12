Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

