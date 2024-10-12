Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE TRT opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International
About Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.