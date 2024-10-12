Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:TFPM)

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 40.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.73%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:TFPM opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.80. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 115.79%.

Institutional Trading of Triple Flag Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

