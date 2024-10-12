Truist Financial Corp Buys 1,435 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $338,142,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $59,460,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,013,000 after purchasing an additional 762,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,502,000 after purchasing an additional 761,347 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $39,347,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,713.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.77.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

