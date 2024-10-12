Truist Financial Corp Buys 2,547 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 168.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 36.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,881,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

In other news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

NYSE:DDS opened at $365.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $361.49 and its 200 day moving average is $406.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.14. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.39 and a 52-week high of $476.48.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

Featured Stories

