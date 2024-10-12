Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,829 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWK. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,562,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $799.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.