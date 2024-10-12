Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,134,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,131,000 after purchasing an additional 366,432 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after purchasing an additional 868,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Suncor Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,529,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $683,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.65.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

