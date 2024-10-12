Truist Financial Corp Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,673 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.51% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter.

BATS DJUL opened at $41.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

