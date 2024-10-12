Truist Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,104,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,300,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,273,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,507,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,087,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 776,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,697,000 after purchasing an additional 45,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $155,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,479,513. 23.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $167.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.66. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.67 and a 12-month high of $167.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.24.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The company had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 50.55%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.