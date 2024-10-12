Truist Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial
In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Corebridge Financial Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of CRBG stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.
About Corebridge Financial
Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.
